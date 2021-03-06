A.he prices on the Frankfurt housing market are rising: those who sign a new rental contract now pay an average of more than 16 euros for a square meter, while the rent level in existing buildings is still around 10.70 euros. The purchase prices for condominiums have doubled in ten years. The attractiveness of the city and the quality of life of its citizens suffer from this development. What options does the city have to influence this development? In the FAZ podcast on local elections, planning department Mike Josef (SPD) and the top candidate of the citizens for Frankfurt, Mathias Mund, discuss housing policy.

“Urban development needs reliability,” says Josef, referring to the planned Günthersburghöfe in the north end. With their veto, the Greens recently stopped the project. In Josef’s eyes, the quarter is a showcase project in social and ecological terms. It is incomprehensible to him that this particular project is being questioned, says the head of the department: “You have to put the common good above the individual interests of parties.”

The citizens of Frankfurt have overcome their initial rejection of the Günthersburghöfe. Mathias Mund considers the planning a positive example of citizen participation and reports a “change of heart”: “We would support this new quarter.”

“Sprawled landscape”

In the planned new district on the A5, however, opinions differ: Josef sees potential for long-term urban development at this point. The BFF rejects the district: “This is a sprawled landscape,” says Mund.

