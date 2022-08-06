Relatives and friends of addicts often fall into codependency. They try to cover up and excuse the victim and their behavior. It harms them.

Codependent family members often participate in covering up their partner’s drinking. This is a mistake. Image: picture alliance / ZB

Lucy Schmidt Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Julia-Maria Kessler was co-dependent on an alcoholic partner. Today she is active in self-help and has written a book. In the podcast, she explains how codependency can be recognized (“How I feel depends on how the other person is on the day.”), which insights must mature (“If I help to maintain the addiction system, he still has his relationship to me and to the bottle”) and to what consequence this leads (“The responsibility for the addiction belongs entirely to the addict.”). In addition, Kessler gives tips for dealing with the children of addicts and co-dependent partners.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at podcast-gesundheit@faz.de.