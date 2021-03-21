Eight out of ten people have back problems, often affecting the lower back. Why is that? What can you do about it? And is it really always the intervertebral disc? You can find out in the health podcast.

S.If the lower back hurts, many doctors suspect a herniated disc. The pain can have many other causes. Dr. Markus Donat is a neurosurgeon in Munich and specializes in the spine and intervertebral disc. In the health podcast, he explains how to tell the difference between lower back pain and how to treat it properly.

Lucia Schmidt Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

You can find more articles from our health department here.

You can find more episodes of the FAZ health podcast here.

Do you have any questions or suggestions about the podcast? Then write to us at [email protected]

You can watch the podcast among others at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Deezer subscribe and never miss a new episode.