Political Berlin is mourning Wolfgang Schäuble, the German economy is pessimistic about the coming year and the Four Hills Tournament begins in Oberstdorf. The FAZ early thinker.

Drones instead of fireworks: German Environmental Aid clearly expressed its opinion on the ban on firecrackers in the sky. Image: dpa

The most important thing for you on Thursday:

1. Farewell to a great Democrat

2. 400,000 new soldiers for Ukraine?

3. The gloomy forecasts for the German economy

4. New York Times sues OpenAI

5. What to do with the unloved gifts?

6. When is firecrackers allowed?

7. Hunting for the Golden Eagle



Farewell to a great German politician: A picture of the late Wolfgang Schäuble stands in the CDU party headquarters in Berlin.

1. Farewell to a great Democrat

Wolfgang Schäuble died on Tuesday at the age of 81. German politics is losing one of the most influential figures in post-war history.

“Giant of parliamentarism”: The news of Schäuble's death on Boxing Day caused consternation across party lines on Wednesday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) praised the CDU politician as a “sharp thinker, passionate politician and controversial democrat,” while Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described him as a “stroke of luck for German history.” The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz wrote on Platform X that with Schäuble he was losing his “closest friend and advisor that I ever had in politics”. And Green Party co-chair Omid Nouripuor called Schäuble a “giant of parliamentarism.”