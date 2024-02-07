Lufthansa planes remain on the ground today, there is a threat of dispute in the Wirecard trial on the 100th day of negotiations and football fans are getting their money's worth twice.

The most important thing for you on Wednesday:

1. The next strike in the Lufthansa cosmos

2. The strange double area code in Nevada

3. The FDP is threatening the next blockade in the EU

4. How the Ukrainian secret service spied on journalists

5. What happens next after Charles' cancer diagnosis

On the 100th day of negotiations, there is a threat of dispute in the Wirecard process

7. Duel in the table cellar and the next cup surprise?



The majority of Lufthansa aircraft will remain on the ground on Wednesday.

With their work stoppage, the ground staff are causing a lot of disruption to Lufthansa's flight schedule. Up to 90 percent of flights are expected to be canceled.