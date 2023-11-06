At the federal-state meeting in the Chancellery, the focus is on migration – but there is also debate about the financing of local transport. Israel discusses the future of the Gaza Strip after the war. The FAZ newsletter.

A survey shows: Owners of the Deutschlandticket do not want to pay more than 49 euros for the ticket. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Monday:

1. Migration summit in the Chancellery

2. More and more refugees in the Canary Islands

3. Dispute over financing of the Deutschlandticket

4. Plans for Gaza after the war

5. Zelensky invites Trump

6. Hostage taker paralyzes Hamburg airport

7. What will be important this week



Border control in Bademeusel on the A15 motorway on the border between Brandenburg and Poland.

:



Image: dpa



1st migration summit in the Chancellery

The topic of migration is not the only one at the federal-state meeting this Monday in the Chancellery. But the debate about costs and asylum procedures is tough.

Cost: There is currently a lump sum payment from the federal government to the states for the care and accommodation of asylum seekers amounting to 1.25 billion euros for the coming year. The federal government paid extra for the Ukrainian war refugees. The federal states are calling for a “breathing system” that, in addition to the flat rate, is based on the actual number of asylum seekers. The federal government rejects the wishes, citing tight budgets and pointing to good income in the municipalities and states.