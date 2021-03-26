D.The most important thing for you this Friday: New rules come into force for travelers abroad, more and more municipalities are relying on a test strategy, the economy is worried about supply chains after the accident in the Suez Canal, and the time change could cost some people less sleep.

1. New rules for vacationers in the fight against the mutant

2. Vaccine remains in Berlin, test projects based on the Tübingen model are booming

3. Is the life of Kremlin critic Navalnyj in danger?

4th What the accident in the Suez Canal means for world trade

5. Bad times for the Union, better times for the SPD

6. Why some after the Time change could be less tired

7. Mick Schumacher makes his debut in the premier class of motorsport



Omnipresent: the coronavirus – in this case made of plastic film

:



Image: dpa





1. New rules in the fight against the mutant

Anyone returning from a trip by plane from abroad must be tested from Sunday. Also for them One or Returning to Germany from France, a generally negative test result could be necessary from Friday onwards.

Contagions: Although Germany is in permanent lockdown, more people are infected again. The Saarland microbiologist Sören Becker says: “In most cases, the chains of infection can no longer be traced. There are many infections in private households, i.e. within the family, but also at work, in daycare centers and schools. ”The more contagious virus variant B 1.1.7 contributes to the faster spread. at – it now accounts for more than 71 percent of all cases in Germany.

“We’re basically living in a new pandemic.”

Chancellor Angela Merkel in her government statement in the Bundestag with a view to the spread of the virus variants

Outlook: RKI President Lothar Wieler recently said about the increasing number of new infections: “We cannot stop this increase unless with a new lockdown for the country.” Other “tools” to contain the third wave are currently not available. Today, Friday, Wieler and Health Minister Jens Spahn will give their current assessment of the Corona situation before Easter.

New travel rules: After the dispute over vacation trips to Mallorca, the federal government is relying on tests for everyone who goes on vacation by plane with a view to the virus variants. The corona test obligation for passengers from abroad should apply from 0 a.m. on Sunday. The cabinet still has to agree. Anyone entering from high-incidence areas with a particularly high number of infections and areas with new virus variants must already present a negative test before departure. This rule could soon affect France as well: According to information from the FAZ, the Robert Koch Institute will probably classify the country as a high incidence area on Friday. The federal government has yet to approve. The announcement caused displeasure in Paris.

