D.he most important thing for you this Tuesday: The dispute over the corona policy divides the CDU. In France, the intensive care units are overcrowded. And Hape Kerkeling is coming back on TV.

1. Who is responsible for the corona disaster?

2. Triage in France

3rd Donor conference for Syria

4. The distress of a hedge fund threatens assets of billions

5. The post boss earns the most

6. Trial against “Faust of the East” begins

7. Hape Kerkeling returns



The chaos of the Easter Rest Conference continues to have an effect. Angela Merkel pushes the buck to the countries and the economy. The contradiction is great.

The seriousness of the situation: The number of infections is increasing significantly and the helplessness of politics is causing displeasure among the population. Everyone is aware of the seriousness of the situation, it is stressed everywhere. But who is actually responsible for Corona? The tangle of local curfews, regional store openings, state-wide changing instruction regulations and federal policy proposals doesn’t make things any better.

What to do? The Chancellor has wielded the sharp sword of the Infection Protection Act. It threatens the countries with their disempowerment if they do not slowly try to break the third wave of infections. The CDU boss and possible candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet is fighting back. He does not want to accept the criticism of Angela Merkel and the other possible CDU / CSU chancellor candidate Markus Söder: “Everyone has taken appropriate measures for their country.”

Is that enough? If you look at the number of infections, that’s obviously not enough. But the economy does not want to let the criticism of lax test and home office strategies sit on them. “We do not shy away from any comparison with the testing efforts of the public sector, for example in administrations and schools,” said employer president Rainer Dulger. So it always depends on who you are comparing yourself to. Sequel follows.

France shows that even a country that is much more centralized than Germany will not get through the crisis any better. The intensive care units are overcrowded and doctors complain that they can no longer adequately care for all patients.

The call for help: “In our plight, we are forced to choose between patients in order to save as many lives as possible.” 41 hospital doctors describe the situation in hospitals in and around Paris as dramatic. Before long, vital emergency operations could no longer be guaranteed due to a lack of staff and intensive care beds. More and more employees quit their jobs because they cannot bear the burden of choosing which patients should be treated, the so-called triage. According to statistics from the French health authority in the greater Paris area, the occupancy rate of the intensive care beds is 127.7 percent.

The incidence in France: The daily new infections are currently around 37,000 and therefore more than twice as many in relation to the number of residents as currently in Germany. The 7-day incidence value for France was most recently 392. Only Poland is even more affected among the larger countries in Europe with an incidence of 500. Germany has 138, Great Britain 54.