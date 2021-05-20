D.he most important thing for you this Thursday: The EU wants to get the vaccination certificate on its way, Russia of all people takes over the presidency of the Arctic Council, and Franco A. is on trial.

1. Dispute about the vaccination certificate

2. Why the Arctic arouses desires

3. Federalism is becoming more popular

4. Trial of Franco A. on suspicion of terrorism begins

5. Giffey wants to go to the Red City Hall

6. Maas travels to Israel and the Palestinian Territories

7. “Letters from Istanbul” under attack



On the beach in Athens: a dream for many for a summer vacation

:



Image: dpa





1. Dispute about the vaccination certificate

Many think longingly about packing their suitcases for their summer vacation. A vaccination certificate should make traveling easier from June. Time is running out. Will the EU come to an agreement today on the disputed issues?

Sticking points: Free and safe travel – this should be possible from June with a forgery-proof EU vaccination certificate. Proof that people have been vaccinated or tested negative or have suffered a corona disease should be noted on it. Among other things, it is controversial which specific rights should be associated with the certificate and how, for example, vaccines are handled that have national emergency approvals but no EU-wide approval. The possibly last round of talks between the negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU states is due to take place this Thursday.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Working days at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

Third countries: There is good news for those who want to enter the EU from third countries: Fully vaccinated people will soon be allowed to re-enter the EU from all countries, as the EU ambassador decided on Wednesday. The recommendation is expected to be formally adopted on Thursday on the sidelines of the Council of EU Trade Ministers and would then come into force this week.

Vaccination campaign: Company doctors have to place their orders for Covid-19 vaccines by tomorrow, Friday, if they want to take part immediately after the campaign opens on June 7th. The plans of the Federal Ministry of Health and the employers’ association BDA provide for this. According to the new vaccination ordinance, which is available to the FAZ, the company doctors could vaccinate the workforce of their company from June 7th. A handout from the BDA shows that the vaccine from the manufacturer BioNTech / Pfizer is initially available. In addition, the amount is limited to 804 doses per doctor in the first week of vaccination.

more on the subject



A habitat that is melting together: the Arctic

:



Image: Lisa Grosfeld





2. Why the Arctic arouses desires

Rivalry over resources and trade routes: The Arctic is a hot topic geopolitically. Other neighbors are watching with eagle eyes that Russia is expanding its military bases on its border. Moscow is now taking over the chairmanship of the Arctic Council.

Climate change: Tensions between neighboring countries are growing at the rate at which the Arctic ice is melting due to climate change. It is about valuable raw materials such as gas, oil and rare earths. And about trade routes: the Russian statement gives cause for concern that a ship route between Alaska and Norway along the Russian northern border – which has been ice-free for ever longer periods of time – is being controlled. The route could connect Europe and Asia in half the time it takes to pass the Suez Canal. Even China, although not a neighbor of its own, is getting involved and is becoming more and more active in the region. America and Canada also use the melted waterways.