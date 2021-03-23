D.he most important thing for you this Tuesday: After hours of negotiations and interruptions, Angela Merkel and the prime ministers agree on further corona measures. Meanwhile, lockdown debt is increasing. Morbid idyll can only be found in Iceland.

Daniel Mohr Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

1. Silent Easter

2. The lockdown drives up debt

3. Symbolic sanctions against China

4. Vaccination world champion Israel chooses

5. Financial turmoil in Turkey

6. The rescue comes from Switzerland

7. Grill the marshmallows over lava



1. Silent Easter

After many hours of deliberation and a long break, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers came together to find a compromise that night.

Easter at home alone: From April 1st to 5th, public life is to be largely paralyzed. In addition to the public holidays, Maundy Thursday and Easter Saturday should also be defined as “rest days” with a “ban on gathering”. There should be no church services with a presence audience. During this time, private get-togethers are only possible with members of your own household and with another household, but limited to a maximum of five people. The “food retail in the narrow sense” is allowed to open on Easter Saturday.



Western Pomerania instead of Mallorca? There are no new easings for holidays in Germany. Several federal states had called for citizens to be able to vacation in holiday homes or mobile homes in their own federal state. After a tough struggle and various interruptions, the passage was deleted – especially at the urging of Merkel, who absolutely wanted to prevent the “low-contact vacation”. “We have not yet been able to defeat the virus, it will not give up,” said the Chancellor.

What’s next? “We are in a race with vaccination,” said Merkel. The higher the number of infections, the higher the risk that new mutations will form. The pandemic containment measures currently in force will therefore be extended until April 18. The focus is on consistent compliance with the so-called emergency brake, which should take effect if the seven-day incidence exceeds 100 on three consecutive days. If the emergency brake is pulled, relaxations such as the possibility of appointment shopping should be withdrawn. Possible further measures such as “exit restrictions” or “tightened contact restrictions” are also mentioned, but without any details.

2. The lockdown drives up debt

The black zero was yesterday. The plans for a new supplementary budget show how expensive the forced shutdown of many companies really will be for Germany. Getting into debt is still a business for the finance minister.

Lots of debt: Black zero, what was that again? The federal government incurred 130 billion euros in new debt in 2020. On Monday, the draft of a supplementary budget came from Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD): He now wants to plan an additional 60 billion euros in debt this year and thus a total of 240 billion euros in new debt in 2021. And next year another 80 billion euros are to be added. Not counting the 750 billion euros of the EU reconstruction fund.