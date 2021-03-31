D.he most important thing for you this Wednesday: Spahn calls for a vaccination. A general ban on leaving Germany is not possible. And a committee of inquiry is supposed to clarify open questions in the Lübcke murder case.

Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

1. Spahn: take advantage of the vaccination offer

2. Ban on leaving the country not possible

3. Open questions in the Lübcke murder case

4. China provokes the Philippines

5. Joe Biden’s climate plans

6. Fighters for Kadyrov

7. Billion dollar business with love dolls



For everyone over sixty: a vial of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine

:



Image: dpa





1. Spahn: take advantage of the vaccination offer

The Astra-Zeneca vaccine will only be used in people aged sixty and over. Because there are other cases of cerebral vein thrombosis. People over the age of sixty could now be vaccinated faster.

Stop: According to a decision by the federal and state health ministers, the corona vaccine from Astra-Zeneca will generally only be used for people aged 60 and over from this Wednesday. However, younger people should still be able to be vaccinated with it “at the discretion of the doctor and in the case of an individual risk analysis after careful explanation”. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Tuesday evening that people over the age of 60 could now be vaccinated faster. “In this respect, I can really only ask everyone over 60 to take advantage of this vaccination offer.” You could also be a role model, says Spahn. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said: “The possibility of getting vaccinated has come closer for me.” And: “When it’s my turn, I’ll get vaccinated.”

Background: The Standing Vaccination Commission had recommended that the Astra-Zeneca corona vaccine only be used in people who are 60 years of age or older. The reason is the occurrence of “rare but very severe thromboembolic side effects”. There are now more than 30 cases of cerebral vein thrombosis in Germany. Women who are younger than 65 are particularly affected. According to the Robert Koch Institute, around 2.7 million first vaccinations and around 770 second vaccinations have been given with Astra-Zeneca so far.

Other countries: In France, since mid-March, only people over 55 years of age have received Astra-Zeneca. Sweden decided a few days ago to only vaccinate people aged 65 and over with Astra-Zeneca. In Canada, too, only people aged 55 and over are vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca. The Austrian government is meanwhile negotiating with Russia about the delivery of the corona vaccine Sputnik V. This is not yet approved in the EU.

“At Astra-Zeneca we can expect some new problem every day.” (Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder)

Control of the Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport

:



Image: dpa





2. Ban on leaving the country not possible

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, a ban is not constitutionally possible. But every air traveler has to be tested. The federal police control compliance.

No prohibition: In the foreseeable future, there should be no general travel ban. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) said: “As the Federal Interior Ministry, we are of the opinion that a general travel ban is constitutionally not possible.” Last week, a government spokeswoman announced that the proposal to prevent travel to popular holiday areas abroad was being examined.