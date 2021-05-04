D.he most important thing for you this Tuesday: Fully vaccinated people should soon be able to meet without restrictions. A new regional parliament is elected in Madrid. And a study provides information about the digital skills of schoolchildren.

Relax in a beach chair on Sylt again? That should soon be possible again for Germans.

1. Quick relief for vaccinated people

Fully vaccinated people could meet without restrictions in the future. Holidays in Germany should also be possible again soon. A vaccination warning comes from the family doctor.

Facilitations: From next week at the latest, there should be relief nationwide for those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have recovered from Corona. A corresponding regulation should then come into force, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Monday. According to the draft, people who are finally vaccinated could soon meet again without restrictions. In addition to the restrictions on shopping, the quarantine obligations after travel could also be omitted – except when entering from virus variant areas.

Summer vacation: The EU Commission wants to facilitate entry from third countries into the Schengen area, also for tourist purposes. This should apply to people who have finally been vaccinated with a vaccine that is approved in the EU. On the other hand, there will soon be digital certificates for those who have been vaccinated, tested and recovered in order to facilitate travel within the Schengen area. According to the tourism commissioner of the federal government, Thomas Bareiß, domestic trips on a larger scale should be possible again by June at the latest. The Munich Oktoberfest will still be canceled this year.

Vaccine: The vaccination campaign in Germany is progressing. But the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV) warns against a temporary stop of the corona first vaccinations with the preparation of the manufacturer BioNTech in the doctor’s offices. The quantities of the vaccine announced by BioNTech for May “are not sufficient to be able to carry out initial vaccinations on a significant scale in the practices from the middle of the month,” said KBV CEO Andreas Gassen. According to current delivery forecasts, general practitioners’ practices and company doctors will receive around 1.6 million units of the vaccine from BioNTech per week in May. The number of deliveries is not expected to increase noticeably until June.

The CDU and CSU want to reduce carbon dioxide emissions faster than previously planned.

2. New goals for climate protection

The CDU and CSU want to reduce CO2 emissions faster than previously planned. Bavaria’s Prime Minister wants his state to become climate neutral as early as 2040. The economy is reacting with a cold.