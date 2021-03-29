D.he most important thing for you this Monday: The Chancellor speaks plain language: The states should not relax, but rather take appropriate measures in the “very foreseeable future”, otherwise the federal government could possibly take action. In the second quarter the vaccination should finally get going, the left would like to rule and the “Ever Given” is free.

1. The Chancellor puts pressure

2. Should Germany be in lextended lockdown?

3rd At least 70 million vaccine doses in the second quarter

4. The left wants to rule

5. Who is to blame for the “Ever Given” accident?

6. Concerned about civil war in Myanmar?

7. This is going to be important this week



Speaking against easing in view of the third wave of pandemics: Chancellor Angela Merkel

:



Image: AFP





1. The Chancellor puts pressure

The Prime Minister’s Conference with the withdrawn Easter rest was a “turning point”: It could not go on like this, says the Chancellor in Anne Will’s program. The division of roles between the federal and state governments must change. The latter is pushing them to take a hard corona course.

Cancellation: From the Chancellor’s point of view, the principle of hope is not good: In her opinion, more tests and the increasing number of vaccinations will not be enough on their own to break the third wave of infections in Germany. In an interview with Anne Will on ARD, Angela Merkel put massive pressure on the countries on Sunday evening to pull the “emergency brake” when the number of infections rose and to take tough measures. Not only NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet is violating the “emergency brake”. She rejected an early new conference of prime ministers as well as easing plans planned by the federal states.

Announcement: The Chancellor still wants to give the federal states time to take the “appropriate measures”. If they do not do that “in the very foreseeable future”, the federal government could take action. Then she would have to think about how that could be regulated nationwide. One possibility is “to tackle the Infection Protection Act again and say very specifically what must happen in which case”. The federal and state governments must act together. But you will not watch until there are 100,000 new infections a day.

Exit restrictions: Merkel also explicitly named exit restrictions in regions with particularly high numbers of infections a “very important means”. The previous resolutions with the Prime Minister also offer all the necessary instruments with contact restrictions and requirements for working in the home office, said Merkel.

2. Should Germany be in prolonged lockdown?

Doctors and some politicians are calling for life in Germany to be shut down for another few weeks. But some countries shy away from the “emergency brake”.

Lockdown: Should there be a two-week hard lockdown and should the next federal-state round planned for April 12th be brought forward? The Chancellor rejected the latter on Sunday evening. In addition to Health Minister Spahn and Head of the Chancellery Braun, doctors again spoke out in favor of a longer lockdown. “We run into doom with our eyesight,” warned the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine, Professor Gernot Marx.