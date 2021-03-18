D.he most important thing for you this Thursday: Ema will decide on Astra-Zeneca, in Germany the fight against Corona is becoming increasingly confusing and the Union’s mask affair is never ending.

1. Will Astra-Zeneca get the acquittal?

2. Fight for easing

3. Italy commemorates its corona deaths

4. Not a good run for the Union

5. New abuse report for the Archdiocese of Cologne is presented

6. High-ranking meeting between the United States and China

7. Mark Rutte – for the fourth time



Could be back in action soon: the Astra-Zeneca vaccine

:



Image: AFP





1. Will Astra-Zeneca get the acquittal?

The European Medicines Agency (Ema) wants to decide on Astra-Zeneca this Thursday. If the vaccine remains approved, it could soon be used again in Germany.

FAZ early thinkers –

The newsletter for Germany Carefully selected and competently arranged every morning. The significant events and developments in Germany and the world. Register now



Decision: It should be the most important appointment of the week for virologists, health politicians and all those who want to be vaccinated. The Ema wants to come to a final assessment of the safety of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine this Thursday and adjust its recommendations accordingly. The authorities granted the British-Swedish manufacturer’s vaccine conditional marketing authorization at the end of January.

Background: Germany and numerous other countries have suspended vaccination with Astra-Zeneca after several cases of thrombosis in the cerebral veins occurred close to the vaccination. Ema is reviewing the cases, but confirmed on Tuesday that the benefits of vaccinating with Astra-Zeneca in the fight against the coronavirus are greater than the risks. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recommended vaccination with Astra-Zeneca until further notice.

So it goes on: Germany has announced that it will follow Ema’s recommendations. In the best case scenario, Astra-Zeneca could soon be vaccinated again in this country. It is unlikely, however, that the vaccination centers will start doing it tomorrow. The good news: Despite all the problems, the willingness to vaccinate in Germany has only fallen by two percentage points to 71 percent compared to the beginning of March. It remains to be seen, however, to what extent the Astra-Zeneca, which is already not very well reputed among the Germans, will be accepted after the mandatory stop.



Lockdown long: There is disagreement in the federal, state and local governments about how to proceed.

:



Image: dpa





2. Fight for easing

After the federal and state governments agreed on the first opening steps two weeks ago, the fight against the corona virus is becoming increasingly confusing.

Example: Yesterday around 1:20 p.m., the city of Duisburg announced that it was again drastically reducing daycare. A spokesman said that an emergency operation for parents in systemically relevant professions will only be offered from Friday onwards. The measure has been agreed with the country. At around 3:50 p.m., the North Rhine-Westphalian Family Minister Joachim Stamp (FDP) announced that the announced closings would not be allowed. “That is not coordinated with the country,” he said. Not every mayor could announce measures at will.