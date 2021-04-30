D.he most important thing for you this Friday: What the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the more ambitious climate targets means. Why it is still too early to give the all-clear despite the German vaccination record in the corona pandemic. And what chances Hans-Georg Maaßen has of the Bundestag candidacy.

1. Hope for a “long-term climate policy”

2. Corona vaccinations for children soon

3. Many demonstrations expected on May 1st

4. Is Maaßen candidate for the Bundestag?

5. Withdrawal from Afghanistan

6. Why do you found a start-up?

7th semi-finals in the DFB Cup



1. Hope for a “long-term climate policy”

The federal climate protection law falls short. The highest German constitutional court ruled: The federal government must specify the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions. But what does that mean exactly?

The judgment: The Karlsruhe judges oblige the legislature to regulate the reduction targets for greenhouse gas emissions for the period after 2030 in more detail by the end of next year. The predominantly young complainants are said to have violated their rights of freedom as a result of the regulations in the Climate Protection Act. “The regulations irreversibly postpone high emission reduction burdens to periods after 2030.” If the CO2 budget is already used extensively by 2030, this exacerbates the risk of a “serious loss of freedom” because the time span for technical and social developments becomes shorter. The legislature must now precisely update the reduction targets from 2031 to 2050.

The reactions: The ruling coalition made up of the Union and the SPD stirred up the verdict. Finance Minister and SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz publicly challenged Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU). Scholz wrote on Twitter: “As far as I can remember, you and the CDU / CSU prevented exactly what has now been warned by the Federal Constitutional Court. But we can correct that quickly. Are you there? ”Meanwhile, the Greens chairman and candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock celebrated the judge’s verdict as a historic decision. The Fridays for Future movement is also expressly confirmed by the judgment.

The consequences: The law must now be adjusted by the end of next year and the requirements must be updated until 2050. However, it is still uncertain which technologies and reduction potentials promise the greatest effects in ten or 20 years. “I would question whether it is really expedient to set annual and sector-specific goals for the next two or three decades,” said the head of the German energy agency, Andreas Kuhlmann, of the FAZ also freedom. “

2. Corona vaccinations for children soon

Germany sets a new vaccination record. And the Minister of Health expects that young people will also be able to receive an injection in the summer.

Vaccinations for children: From summer onwards, children over twelve years of age could be vaccinated with the vaccine from Biontech. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has promised this – provided that the approval is there. Biontech and its American partner Pfizer want to apply for approval from the EU shortly. In autumn, applications for admission from six months onwards should be possible. According to “Spiegel”, however, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is against the idea that children are given preference in vaccination in order to reduce the risk of infection in schools. There are currently other priorities that must be dealt with first in the fight against pandemics.