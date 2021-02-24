You are allegedly starting an educational offensive with a view to children and young people, schoolchildren in lockdown.

Michael Hanfeld Responsible editor for features online and “media”.

We do a lot anyway, also for young people and schoolchildren. But last year in lockdown taught us that you can never do enough, especially in science. We have to answer questions that are: How does the virus spread? How does it mutate? How do vaccines work? Are you sure? Here we have a weighty educational mandate as ZDF. Starting with the pandemic, we have therefore increased our efforts and have published 578 scientific articles on the topic since March last year. Now we are reinforcing that again.

But you don’t mean real school television, such as the British BBC, with lessons?

Exactly, I don’t mean that. Just looking at the different curricula in the sixteen federal states shows that this is not very effective. Instead, we offer cross-media illustrative material that can be integrated into the classroom. The didactic implementation – also and especially in digital lessons – lies with the teachers, they are best at it anyway.

But what then happens in your program?

The interesting thing is that we are not only talking about the linear program, where we have a very good presence with our brand “Terra X” and our moderator Harald Lesch. The challenge is to reach young target groups in other ways. The unique position of the public service is history long ago. Today we have completely different conditions, especially in the non-linear. There we have to assert ourselves again and again with our content and our credibility. We make the range of our media library attractive and have to be on the go on channels such as Youtube and Instagram in order to attract students. We have launched an offensive for this purpose. The focus is on our core brand “Terra X”, which we have expanded into a high-reach digital brand.



“I am very happy that we were able to win Ms. Nguyen-Kim permanently for ZDF”, says ZDF program director Norbert Himmler.

:



Image: ZDF





But you also need the right people to convey education and science and people with whom your target groups can identify. Do you have the?

Yes, we do. And it’s true: the reputation of our programs must be linked to that of “science mediators”. We were and are very well positioned with Harald Lesch, Dirk Steffens, but also Sir Christopher Clark. Now a scientist joins them: Dr. Mai Thi Nguyen-Kim. She knows this “further dimension”, the digital world, very well. It is very successful on our “funk” content network, which is operated jointly with ARD. She sees herself not only as a scientist, but also as a science communicator. Just as important as science is the communication of science to a broad audience, according to their credo. That is exactly our mission. I am very happy that we were able to win Ms. Nguyen-Kim permanently for ZDF.