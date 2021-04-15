A.On Thursday the European Parliament took the first step towards ratifying the agreement on future relations with the United Kingdom. The two lead committees on foreign affairs and trade approved the contract, with only one vote against. The decisive second step, however, remains blocked: the group leaders refuse to vote in plenary as long as London does not adhere to the exit treaty in Northern Ireland. This means that there is once again the threat of a hard Brexit in the room. Because the provisional application of the trade and cooperation agreement ends on April 30th.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“We will not allow ourselves to be put under pressure by an arbitrarily set deadline”, the chairman of the EPP group, Manfred Weber, confirmed to the FAZ on Thursday “We as Europeans have to learn to represent our interests harder.” The CSU politician demanded that London withdraw the unilateral extension of the deadline for animal and vegetable products not to be inspected when imported into Northern Ireland from the British Isles. The EU Commission had granted the British government an exception until the end of March. At the beginning of March, London unilaterally extended this deadline to October 1st. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacted to delivery bottlenecks. Despite the exemptions that apply to a limited number of suppliers, shelves in UK supermarkets had remained empty.

Johnson “badly damaged” trust

Because of London’s unilateral move, the EU Commission initiated infringement proceedings in mid-March. The negotiators on both sides, Maroš Šefčovič and David Frost, wanted to look for a way out in Brussels on Thursday evening. A rapprochement was mentioned beforehand, but difficult questions still need to be resolved. “In the coming days, the Commission must convincingly demonstrate how it will ensure that London will remain faithful to the treaty,” Weber demanded. He was ready to find a pragmatic solution, but that can only be done with trust. “This trust has seriously damaged Johnson with his lonely decisions.” The chairman of the largest group in the European Parliament also blamed the British head of government for the recent outbreaks of violence in Northern Ireland: “This is Johnson violence, which was caused by Brexit ideologues. They only created the customs border in the Irish Sea. “

Other groups in the European Parliament also tied the ratification of the agreement on Thursday to the fact that London would return to the treaty. It is conceivable that the deadline will be extended again at the end of April. This has happened before.