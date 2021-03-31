A.When Commerzbank and the former Volksbanker Helmut Gottschalk announced their new chairman of the supervisory board on Sunday evening, the management crisis of the partially nationalized credit institution seemed almost resolved. Only a new supervisory board, according to the general impression, is still being sought, a successor for Andreas Schmitz, who on Thursday withdrew from the supervisory board after a scandalous bang. But according to information from the FAZ, the supervisory body has so divided over Schmitz and the circumstances of his departure that now before Easter, including Gottschalk, five out of ten Commerzbank supervisory boards on the capital side are to be nominated for election for the next general meeting. As a major shareholder, the federal government can thus decisively reshape the Supervisory Board. Jutta Dönges, seconded to the supervisory board by the federal government, is seen as the driving force. Commerzbank did not want to comment.

According to information from the FAZ, Victoria Ossadnik and Rainer Hillebrand will leave the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank at the next Annual General Meeting after they unsuccessfully supported Schmitz in a fighting vote on Thursday. Schmitz, who had previously only been appointed to the supervisory board by the court, actually wanted to chair the general meeting on May 5 for Hans-Jörg Vetter, the resigned supervisory board chairman for health reasons, to be elected to the supervisory board and then to take over its chairmanship.

But Dönges in particular, according to reports, did not feel sufficiently informed by Schmitz that not only against the bank HSBC Germany, but also against Schmitz as its long-time managing director and supervisory board chairman, apparently since 2016 an investigation into cum-ex deals by HSBC has also been initiated running.

Another finish

Schmitz then applied for a kind of vote of confidence among the representatives of the shareholders on the supervisory board on Thursday, which gained momentum. According to reports, Schmitz managed to have him take part in it himself with the help of legal counsel. Schmitz received three votes, as two experts on the situation confirm: his own, that of the managing director of Eon Energy Germany, Ossadnik, and of the former Otto-Versand board member Hillebrand. In addition, it is whispered that Ossadnik was not in an easy position because Schmitz is also a member of the supervisory board of the Eon Group, to whose board she has just been appointed. In any case, Schmitz left the Commerzbank Supervisory Board immediately.

According to the FAZ, Tobias Guldimann will also be leaving the Commerzbank Supervisory Board. The former chief risk officer of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse had hoped to take over the chairmanship of the supervisory board in the summer of 2020. But after the chairmen of the board of directors and supervisory board, Martin Zielke and Stefan Schmittmann, made their posts available, the federal government, led by Dönges, pleaded for new people from outside. The long-standing Allianz manager Manfred Knof from Deutsche Bank came as Chairman of the Board of Management and the former Landesbank restructuring specialist Vetter came from retirement to the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board. Vetter had to give up after six months for health reasons. His potential successor Schmitz, who, at the instigation of Vetter, moved from HSBC to the Commerzbank supervisory board at the beginning of the year, has now caused such an earthquake that the general meeting had to be postponed. Since five new members of the supervisory board have been found to stand for election there, the general meeting should be rescheduled in May.