D.he Standing Vaccination Commission Stiko (Stiko) now recommends the use of the corona vaccine from Astra-Zeneca for people who are 65 years of age or older. The relevant statement was ready yesterday, the FAZ learned on Thursday in Berlin. The voting period within Stiko runs until noon today, then the specialist societies and the federal states would be informed.

It is expected that once the so-called confidential statement has been issued, the recommendation will be generally accepted. Immediately afterwards, the corona vaccination ordinance of the Federal Ministry of Health under Jens Spahn (CDU) should be changed, which is already being revised. The vaccination of Astra-Zeneca to older people could then start in the coming week.

The decision is of great importance for accelerating the vaccination campaign, as the vaccine behind that from Biontech is the most available and large quantities are currently unused in refrigerators. In more and more federal states, people from priority groups 1 and 2 who are older than 64 years and have not received an active ingredient from Astra-Zeneca, but rather those from Biontech or Moderna, are vaccinated. Since the last two active ingredients are still in short supply, but the doses of Astra-Zeneca are more than sufficient, the vaccinations should now take place faster, the people in charge hope.

So far there has been no data

Astra-Zeneca is generally approved in the EU and therefore also in Germany for people aged 18 and over. However, Stiko had advised against using it in older people, as the data situation had not yet been sufficient. Now, however, new studies are available which also demonstrate a high level of effectiveness and safety for seniors. These are studies from Great Britain and Brussels. A study in Belgium only appeared on Wednesday and was apparently one of the decisive factors behind the Stiko decision.

In its opinion, the committee based at the Robert Koch Institute also recommends using the Astra-Zeneca vaccination intervals as far as the approval allows, in order to protect as many people as possible as quickly as possible. That would mean waiting up to twelve weeks with the second injection. The Standing Vaccination Commission worked with two dozen experts to revise the recommendations for two days.