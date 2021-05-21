E.t is remarkable news: Sotheby’s will be the first international auction house to hold auctions from Germany this year. Online formats have been announced that have been established at enormous speed since the outbreak of the pandemic. The choice fell on Cologne. This moves Cologne as the fifth Sotheby’s sales location alongside the European branches in London, Paris, Geneva and Milan. There is still no information about the future quarter in Germany’s traditional art market metropolis. What is certain, however, is that it will be about modern and contemporary art, design, photography and luxury items. The material is to be acquired in Germany and neighboring countries. Cataloging will be carried out by a team of specialists on site. The auctions are presented online from Cologne.

Rose-Maria Gropp Editor in the features section, responsible for the “art market”.

It is still unclear whether and how the company will expand this commitment in the future, for example to “private sales”, ie to deals made outside the public eye, mostly in the higher price segment. It is clear, however, what this transformation of Germany from a mere procurement location to a “selling center” means: The new global competitor wants to skim off the rich German market, not only in terms of inflow, but also in terms of the increasing activity of German buyers in international auctions – and also the presence of an international clientele in the field recently played exclusively by German auction houses.

Questions to the CEO of Sotheby’s

Charles Stewart, the CEO of Sotheby’s, exclusively answered questions from the FAZ. Stewart is American, born in 1969, and was a senior investment banker at Morgan Stanley before moving to Altice USA in 2015. Altice is a global communications company of which Patrick Drahi is the majority shareholder. The Israeli-French entrepreneur and billionaire Drahi bought the auction company Sotheby’s for the said 2.7 billion dollars and took it off the stock exchange almost three years ago. In October 2019, he named Stewart as CEO of Sotheby’s. Just a few months later, Stewart was confronted with the outbreak of the pandemic and its massive impact on the global auction market as well.

He now draws far-reaching conclusions from this. When asked what makes Germany so attractive for him, Stewart answers succinctly: “In short, the strength, size and resilience of today’s German market, in combination with the history of Sotheby’s in Germany, makes our expansion there complete natural next step. ”In addition, as an international company, one is able to offer German collectors“ something special ”on their doorstep, thanks to their own expertise and reach.

Why Cologne and not, for example, Berlin? The choice fell on Cologne, says Stewart, “in its unique position as a region with the highest density of economy, capital and collectors in Europe”, including its proximity to the Benelux countries. He also mentions the attraction of Art Cologne, probably in anticipation of synergies with Germany’s oldest art fair. It can be assumed that the galleries, which are not only active in the Cologne area as highly deserving promoters and mediators of contemporary art, should feel addressed. The move to Germany initially seems to focus primarily on a “mid-market level”. What makes this German middle market so attractive for Sotheby’s? Stewart explains that it is “an area that we collectors in Germany have not been able to offer as often as we would have liked. That means that we can now offer a multitude of new artists and genres in these German auctions, which is exciting, which were previously seldom seen at Sotheby’s. “