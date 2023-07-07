The math skills of German students leave a lot to be desired. In order to change that, teacher training must be improved, says the Science Council – and calls for universities to be closer to schools.

A teacher writes on the blackboard in an 8th grade mathematics class at an integrated comprehensive school in Lower Saxony. Image: dpa

NYet some humanities scholars still publicly boast about their poor knowledge of mathematics. Apparently, it is not possible to teach mathematics in school in such a way that it is experienced as relevant to everyday life. It is essential for the MINT subjects and their professions, but many a psychology student has also failed due to the statistical requirements of their subject.

Heike Schmoll Political correspondent in Berlin, responsible for “Bildungswelten”.

Unlike languages, music or sports, mathematics is taught almost exclusively at school. The teachers play a decisive role in the learning success of the students – and thus also their training.