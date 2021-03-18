I.In the summer of last year, there was a moderate catastrophe for the German army. In front of the assembled generals, project managers and engineers, a meticulously planned operational test for the “Puma” armored personnel carrier ended in fiasco. The showpiece of German defense technology failed across the board. Suddenly, screens inside the tank went crazy, individual turrets and weapon systems failed in the middle of the area. One of the demonstration tanks shut down all of its electronics without being asked and never came back up. Dropping grenadiers, which should actually be digitally connected, disappeared after a few meters in the analogue darkness. After four weeks of testing in the Lower Saxony Heide it was clear: This tank is not usable for a real mission.

Two things were bad about it: Firstly, the Puma has been in increasing numbers in service for more than five years, but not in a single Bundeswehr battalion. With a unit price of more than 17 million euros, the Puma from Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann was, on the one hand, the most expensive armored personnel carrier in the world, and on the other, a defect system. Second, the inspector of the army, Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, had to face another embarrassment in front of the assembled NATO elite. That is where Germany has registered for 2023 to lead the fast task force “VJTF”. This is NATO’s armed force, which is supposed to arrive within two or three days with 5000 strong troops and fight where there is a fire. The Panzer Grenadier Brigade 37 “Free State of Saxony” has been nominated for this task.

Unlike before, the brigade was supposed to do without loaned goods from other associations. This goal is likely to be missed. It would be really embarrassing for corn, the army and Germany as a whole if one had to approach the top NATO troops again with armored personnel carriers “Marder” from the early 1970s. It’s like coming to the International Motor Show in a VW Golf from the very beginning. The Golf would be a little younger than the Marder, but it has also been modernized. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and her general wanted to prevent this embarrassment. The reputation of the manufacturing companies was also at stake. Mais said: “The Puma infantry fighting vehicle is something like a manufactured Formula 1 product, a highly complex technical system. But in the end it all depends on being able to survive and win. ”At that time, Mais decided to reject the unfinished Puma. But there should still be one last chance for industry and project developers to achieve the goal together with the troops.