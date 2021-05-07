Unions Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet made clear statements about his political future for the first time in an interview with the FAZ. When asked whether he would claim “a return ticket to Düsseldorf” in the event of a defeat in the federal election at the end of September in order to continue to govern as Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet told the FAZ: “Definitely no. One thing is clear to me: my place will be in Berlin after the general election. I want to become Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and I will fight with all my might for the Union to win the election. “

Laschet left it open whether he would like to become the leader of the opposition in the Bundestag in the event of a non-election. “I’m running to win the election. The party and parliamentary group decide who is what, when and how, based on the votes of the voters, ”said Laschet, who is currently not only chairman of the federal CDU, but also of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU.

Laschet’s successor in the North Rhine-Westphalian party office should – if the Corona crisis allows it – actually be decided by a presence party conference in June. Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (45), who has secured the support of several influential officials of the state CDU, but is not one of Laschet’s immediate surroundings, is a favorite and therefore also a candidate for the Prime Minister’s office in autumn. Another possible candidate for the state chairmanship is the Laschet confidante and North Rhine-Westphalian interior minister Herbert Reul (68). Building minister Ina Scharrenbach (44), who is also the chairwoman of the NRW Women’s Union, is also said to have ambitions.

In the CDU it is pointed out that after Laschet’s grueling struggle with CSU leader Markus Söder for the candidacy for chancellor, there should not be a fight on the open stage at the state level. When asked why there are considerations to postpone the party congress again, Laschet told the FAZ: “There are several qualified candidates from among the party who are ready to run for the state chairmanship and the office of prime minister.”

There is also “the urgent desire not to have weeks of personnel debates, but to concentrate fully on the all-important federal election,” said Laschet. “Many want to decide on the leadership of the party at a presence party congress after the federal election as soon as the pandemic situation allows,” Laschet told the FAZ. “The state executive will decide on Monday.”

You can read the full interview shortly on FAZ.NET.