E.To instigate a dispute with Apple and Google means messing with the big guys. But that doesn’t stop the American video game company Epic Games – makers of the popular game “Fortnite” – from constantly opening up new fronts in the dispute over app store fees of the two large corporations. Epic has now filed a cartel complaint against Apple with the European Commission, as the company announced to the FAZ.

“This is about the future of mobile platforms,” ​​said Epic boss Tim Sweeney according to the announcement. “We will not stand idly by as Apple exploits its platform dominance to determine what level playing field should look like in the digital space.”

The core of the dispute is that Apple withholds 30 percent of every sales made in the App Store as commission. At the same time, the group only allows the in-house app store on all iPhones and iPads. If developers want to sell their apps, they have to use Apple’s payment system and pay the fees. That is the core of Epic’s complaint: With these rules, Apple not only harmed the free competition of app developers and payment providers, but eliminated it completely – and thus broke EU competition law.

“The bouncer of iOS devices”

“Apple is the bouncer for iOS devices,” said Epics attorney Ashwin van Rooijen of Clifford Chance in an interview with FAZ. “Apple decides which developers are allowed to install their apps on iOS devices and which are not.” Also for in-app -Buys is the group monopoly.

If Apple moved away from this practice, developers like Epic would have to pay lower fees to process their payments and could offer customers lower prices, van Rooijen said. In addition, Apple behaves arbitrarily, because the obligation to process purchases through Apple only exists in the app store for mobile devices. In the app store for Mac computers, however, Epic was allowed to use its own payment system and was therefore not excluded from it.

For developers who achieve less than one million dollars in annual sales in the mobile app store, Apple lowered the commission to 15 percent at the beginning of the year – under pressure, among other things, from the dispute with Epic. The video game developer rehearsed the uprising last summer and introduced its own payment system in its apps, knowing full well that it was not allowed to do so according to the platform rules of the app stores. As a result, both Apple and Google threw Fortnite out of their stores, so that the game can no longer be downloaded there. With the Play Store, the Google group controls the second major app platform in the world and behaves very similarly to the iPhone group when it comes to fees.

Since then, Epic has presented itself as a victim of the tech giants. More than 116 million registered users played Fortnite on an iPhone or iPad before the blockade, according to the company – more than on any other platform. Meanwhile, the number of daily active Fortnite players on these devices has fallen by more than 60 percent.

The EU Commission has shot at Apple

Epic looked for allies and founded the “Coalition for App Fairness” together with the music streaming service Spotify and the parent company of the dating app Tinder, the Match Group. A well-orchestrated campaign under the motto “Free Fortnite” was ready to emphasize the demand for a lowering of the App Store commission. The app developers are particularly annoyed that their services are becoming more expensive due to Apple’s fee, while the group is bringing its own services to the market with the music streaming service “Apple Music” and the video game subscription “Apple Arcade” that go with its offers are in competition.

From a legal point of view, Epic filed similar actions to those in Brussels in America, Great Britain and Australia. There the company also directed the complaints against Google at the same time. In Europe, Apple is currently very much in focus, said Epic when asked why the name Google did not appear in the EU complaint.

Epic is referring to the ongoing antitrust proceedings against Apple that the Commission initiated last summer following a complaint from Spotify. “It seems as if Apple has taken on the role of a ‘gatekeeper’ in selling apps and content to users of the popular Apple devices,” said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager at the time. The Commission is also investigating in a separate procedure whether the Apple Pay payment service creates distortions of competition.