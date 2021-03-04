D.he accelerated nuclear phase-out affects the federal budget with a ten-year delay. Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) has to pay the energy suppliers in Germany 2.4 billion euros to compensate for lost remaining terms and profits, as the FAZ learned from government circles.

The transfer increases the deficit in the federal budget. Although Scholz has planned a net borrowing of almost 180 billion euros, he can no longer get there. The minister is already preparing a supplementary budget for this year.

The payment is intended to compensate for the financial disadvantage suffered by the energy suppliers for the accelerated phase-out of nuclear power. In doing so, the Federal Republic of Germany is fulfilling an obligation that the Federal Constitutional Court imposed on it more than four years ago. It was not until November that the Karlsruhe constitutional judge issued another reminder for such compensation.

The responsible Federal Environment Ministry did not want to confirm the agreement; the energy companies concerned also did not comment on the report. It is still unclear how the compromise will affect the international arbitration that Vattenfall had initiated in the matter. There, too, there is a billions of dollars at stake.

With the agreement, shortly before the tenth anniversary of the reactor accident in Fukushima, Japan on March 11th, the legally difficult chapter of the nuclear phase-out could be concluded. The core of the legal disputes are the financial consequences of a decision by the black-yellow coalition that ruled in 2011.

After the devastating damage to the Japanese nuclear power plant, she decided to withdraw the extension of the remaining term that she herself had enforced. The eight oldest reactors and Vattenfall’s Krümmel nuclear power plant were finally taken off the grid just a few days after the disaster in Japan. The remaining plants will gradually be shut down by the end of next year.