NAccording to popular belief, the Federal Intelligence Service operates abroad and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany. This is not entirely wrong, but it is also not right. The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has the task of gaining knowledge about other countries that is important for the security of Germany. If, for example, an Iranian nuclear scientist is currently in Germany, the BND does not have to wait until he has left the country to target him.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution collects information about efforts against the free democratic basic order, but nowhere does it say that the service is only allowed to do this domestically. It is no secret in security circles that employees of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution are also active abroad.

Interior Ministry referred to “confidentiality interests”

The FDP wanted to find out more about this overlapping activity of the services. The domestic political spokesman for the parliamentary group, Konstantin Kuhle, turned to the federal government with a written question and wanted to know how many employees of the constitution protection had been posted abroad in the past five years and what that meant for the distribution of tasks between the services.

The Federal Ministry of the Interior refused to answer, referring to “legitimate interests in secrecy”. According to the answer, conclusions could be drawn about the way in which the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is working through the information about the size of the staff deployed.







<br />









Kuhle sees this as a violation of the parliamentary right to ask questions. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) also took the matter as an opportunity to remind the Federal Government of the great importance of Parliament’s right to questions and information. The Federal Ministry of the Interior, however, stuck to its rejection, only adding a few general sentences about the effectiveness and efficiency of the tasks performed by the services.

Kuhle: Parliament’s role is nowhere near

From Kuhles point of view, the reason is “brazen and outrageous”. He argues that Parliament must be able to form its own picture of the delimitation of competences and responsibilities between the BND and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Parliament decides on the laws regulating the powers of the services and the budget for the authorities. “If the Federal Ministry of the Interior refuses to provide even the simplest information about the total number of constitutional protection employees abroad, any role for parliament will come to nothing,” Kuhle told FAZ



The FDP member of the Bundestag Konstantin Kuhle in October at a speech in the Bundestag in Berlin

:



Image: dpa





The FDP MP is now bringing the matter before the Federal Constitutional Court. The 47-page application for the Organstreit proceedings, which the FAZ has received, is due to arrive in Karlsruhe this Friday. Only recently did the court reprimand the German government for failing to adequately inform MPs in the negotiations about Greece’s remaining in the euro zone. The green parliamentary group had sued, the process lasted six years.

Therefore, Kuhle is now also applying for an interim order. On the other hand, Karlsruhe expressly stated in the decision on the international-international telecommunications clearance of the BND a year ago that the flow of information into the parliamentary room could be limited for reasons of confidentiality.

Kuhle thinks it obvious that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution could increase its activities abroad in view of the development of Islamist terrorism. In security circles, however, it can be learned that constitutional protection officers are only sent to a few close partner countries and are officially reported to the host country. As a rule, it is a matter of intensifying cooperation between domestic services. If the foreign activity is limited, the refusal of the federal government is all the more incomprehensible, said Kuhle. This would “arouse suspicion and irritation”.