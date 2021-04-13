D.he triumphant advance of artificial intelligence (AI) can no longer be stopped. Last but not least, the corona crisis highlighted how valuable such self-learning systems can be for the organization of the health system. According to experts, they can also play an important role in the fight against climate change.

On the other hand, technology is met with skepticism. Should AI decide who gets a job in the future? And what about automatic face recognition? This may not be a problem for opening the cell phone, but not if states or companies use it to monitor people at every turn.

Ban on “social scoring”

The European Commission therefore now wants to establish clear rules for the use of AI in sensitive fields and completely ban individual applications. For example, the use of AI to influence the behavior, opinion or decisions of people or groups directly to their disadvantage or damage or to uncover weak points that can be used for this should be prohibited.

In addition, the arbitrary and indiscriminate surveillance of people and the use of AI for “social scoring” should be prohibited. To put it simply, social scoring is understood to mean the point value method, i.e. the attempt to describe social phenomena or the characteristics of people with the help of point values ​​and thus make them comparable. An extreme example is the Chinese system, which rewards people there for behavior that conforms to the system.

Commission plans heavy penalties

The Commission intends to officially present the concrete proposal for this in the middle of next week. The FAZ has a draft for the 81-page long regulation that would apply directly in all member states.

High penalties are provided for violations of the guidelines. For companies, the penalties are said to be up to 4 percent of annual global sales. Otherwise, an upper limit of 20 million euros is envisaged in the draft. However, the amounts are still in square brackets. The maximum penalties can change until the middle of next week.

Exceptions to the ban should be possible, but only if this is necessary to maintain public order. There should be clear rules for this. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders had already stressed a few days ago that there had to be at least temporary exceptions in the case of terrorist attacks.

Deep fakes should be recognizable

In turn, high-risk applications in sensitive fields should have to meet certain minimum standards in order to be able to be used in the European internal market. Above all, this includes the use of facial recognition in public spaces. This also includes the use of AI for assessing creditworthiness, hiring or promoting employees, access to social benefits or in the prosecution of crimes.

In all of these cases, people should have ultimate control over decisions. In addition, it should be ensured, for example, that the data with which the AI ​​is “fed” is neutral. This is to prevent certain groups from being disadvantaged.

The list of these high-risk applications should be revised regularly. It is a matter of ensuring that it generally covers applications that would have serious and, in extreme cases, irreversible consequences for people, according to the commission.

In other, more harmless applications of AI, it should at least be clear when people are dealing with an AI, for example when a chat robot answers them on a telephone hotline and no other person answers. Or when films or images are manipulated with the help of so-called deep fake programs and the manipulation cannot be identified from the context itself.

The aim of the proposals is to create confidence in the use of AI and planning security for the economy, according to the commission. Only then can the EU use their enormous potential.