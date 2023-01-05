DThe CSU calls on the federal government to “support the Iranian revolution with real deeds and clear positions”. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards should be “on the terror list across the EU”. The head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, demanded this before the start of a three-day retreat in the Upper Bavarian Seeon monastery. “Their members must be subject to entry bans and their assets frozen in Europe.”

In a paper by the national group, which is available to the FAZ, the reason given is that “the Revolutionary Guards carry the regime in Tehran, support terror and destabilization in the Middle East and are responsible for the arms deliveries to Russia”.

The CSU also demands that the “Islamic Center Hamburg” as the “hub of the Iranian regime’s operations in Germany” be closed immediately. “We don’t want foreign policy with labels, we want to save people from the death penalty.” The regime in Tehran has been brutally cracking down on its own population for months. At the same time, it is supporting Russia in the war of aggression against Ukraine by supplying arms, striving for a nuclear bomb and denying Israel’s right to exist. “Anyone who suppresses the urge for freedom, wants to destroy another state and undermines peace must not be a partner for Germany.”

Strong Europe Germany’s security

In addition, the CSU demands that European trade policy be further developed. Europe needs a stronger strategic trade policy, “which is not only geared towards ensuring free markets, but also clearly towards strategic interests”. The free market economy remains “the guiding principle of our economic policy”, but it also presupposes the willingness of everyone to participate in the free market. “This is at least only partially the case, especially with regard to China.”







Germany needs an expanded Asia strategy with more diversification and resilience and less dependence on individual regions in the world. “We want modern trade agreements with the USA and Latin America and an EU-ASEAN free trade agreement that will strengthen us as an export nation, enable free world trade with fair international competitive conditions and promote equivalent ecological and social standards.”

The reaction to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine has shown how important a strong Europe is for Germany’s security. However, coping with the numerous consequences of the war also shows that the EU must become even more capable of acting in many areas – militarily, economically, technologically – and take on more responsibility internationally and represent its own interests. “We therefore want a fundamental reform debate in the EU, in which the question of enlargement also plays a central role.”







No bloated EU

In addition to full EU membership, there is a need for “further cooperation and partnerships for countries that are an integral part of Europe, that do not yet meet all the accession requirements and should nevertheless be more closely tied to Europe. They should be able to participate in joint programs in various areas – from foreign and security policy to research, energy, transport and climate protection. States should be able to work together more closely in certain policy areas such as defence.

At the same time, candidate countries must be required to consistently meet the criteria for democracy, human rights and the rule of law. “We don’t want a bloated and sluggish European Union, but one that is capable of acting. We reject full membership for Turkey.”

As the strongest economy and largest country in Europe, Germany must assume more responsibility. “We want Germany to take on a creative role in Europe again and promote trust, partnership and unity across Europe.” “We want a federal government that builds bridges instead of distrusting our European partners,” it said.

Among the guests expected at the exam, which begins this Friday afternoon, are Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU).