DThe parliamentary groups of the CDU/CSU, SPD, Greens and FDP want to recognize the crimes against the Yazidis as genocide. This emerges from a joint application that is to be passed by the plenum next Thursday and that is available to the FAZ in advance. It says: “The German Bundestag bows to the victims of the crimes of the so-called Islamic State (IS) in Iraq and Syria.” It recognizes the suffering caused by the crimes for hundreds of thousands of people and appreciates them Resistance of countless people in the region against the tyrannical injustice.

“Yazidis, Christians and members of other religious and ethnic minorities and Muslims who resisted IS were victims of war crimes and crimes against humanity.” In particular, IS pursued the goal of “complete annihilation” of the Yazidi community. More than 5,000 Yazidis were tortured and brutally murdered by the Islamist IS, especially in 2014.

Mass executions, enslavement, abuse

In recognizing the crimes as genocide, the factions are following the assessment of the United Nations Special Investigation Team (UNITAD). Its head, Christian Ritscher, referred to the “clear result” of the investigators’ final report in the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid last June. The mass executions and the enslavement and abuse of Yazidi women and girls speak for this.

Yilmaz Kaba, the representative of the Central Association of Yazidi Associations in Germany, and Irfan Ortac, Deputy Chairman of the Central Council of Yazidis in Germany, emphasized Germany’s special responsibility in the expert hearing. After all, the Yazidis formed the largest diaspora in the world here.







Michael Brand (CDU), the human rights policy spokesman for the Union faction, also referred to this on Thursday. He added: “It is important that Germany not only recognizes the genocide as such, but also advances the historical investigation and legal prosecution of the crimes and the protection of the culture and religion of the Yazidis at national and international level.”

The SPD member of the Bundestag Derya Türk-Nachbaur emphasized: “By recognizing these Islamist crimes as genocide, we are giving the survivors a voice and supporting them in their fight for historical justice.” But one can only speak of justice “when the victims buried and the murderers punished and when the whereabouts of the missing people are clear.”