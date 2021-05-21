D.he allegation against Wolfgang Niersbach, Theo Zwanziger, Horst R. Schmidt and Urs Linsi of having made themselves a criminal offense in the course of the summer fairy tale affair has collapsed. At least that is the view of the Federal Criminal Court in Switzerland on this case. In its decision it has now even awarded the accused “satisfaction” in the form of compensation for pain and suffering of 15,000 Swiss francs each.

In the same context, the two former presidents of the German Football Association (DFB), Niersbach and Zwanziger, as well as the two former general secretaries of the DFB and the International Football Association (FIFA), Schmidt and Linsi, are still facing criminal proceedings in Germany the suspicion of tax evasion or of being a helper. The Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt had brought a corresponding indictment with the regional court in May 2018. But after the recent decision of the criminal chamber of the Swiss Federal Criminal Court, which was issued on May 20, it is difficult to imagine that the Frankfurt prosecutor can still be successful with her indictment.

The 38-page decision of the Federal Criminal Court has been submitted to the FAZ, which tells the former top officials who were accused of various alleged criminal offenses: “The accused, who had an impeccable reputation to date, were publicly named for years with serious accusations faced. As a result, they were particularly badly damaged in their personal circumstances and are therefore entitled to satisfaction. ”The accused therefore each receive a“ satisfaction ”in the amount of 15,000 Swiss francs, which is appropriate due to“ the seriousness of the violation of personal rights suffered ”.



Theo Zwanziger, former President of the DFB, here in 2019

In November 2015, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal investigation on suspicion of unfaithful business management and money laundering in connection with payments in the run-up to the 2006 World Cup, initially against unknown persons. The prosecution was extended in July 2016 against Niersbach, Zwanziger, Schmidt, Linsi and Franz Beckenbauer on suspicion of fraud, unfaithful business management and embezzlement. In July 2019, after the Federal Prosecutor’s Office closed the proceedings regarding the money laundering allegation, the proceedings against Beckenbauer were separated. In August 2019, the charges were as follows: Schmidt, Zwanziger and Linsi still had to answer for alleged fraud, Niersbach for alleged involvement in fraud.

The proceedings against the accused were discontinued because the statute of limitations had expired after 15 years. According to the indictment, the last alleged act occurred on April 27, 2005. Thus, the statute of limitations was reached on April 27, 2020. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office had also accused the accused of having left no stone unturned to delay the criminal proceedings and thus cause the statute of limitations to commence. The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has now also rejected this accusation. The main hearing had to be interrupted on March 17, 2020 due to the pandemic-related circumstances and subsequently could not be resumed until the statute of limitations commenced.

The outcome of the proceedings would not have changed, even if the court hearing on the first scheduled day, March 9, 2020, could have been held in the presence of all the accused. The fact that the accused did not appear or only partially appeared in court was not a causal factor in the fact that the proceedings could not be concluded with a factual judgment. The accused could not be accused of any behavior that could justify why they would have to bear the costs of the proceedings. This was also requested by the prosecution.



Wolfgang Niersbach (center) and his lawyers on their way to the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona

The procedural costs therefore remain with the Confederation. The civil actions of the DFB and FIFA, which had appeared as private plaintiffs in the proceedings, were referred to civil action, unless they were already written off as irrelevant.

The indictment had accused the accused of having taken out an interest-bearing loan of around 7.6 million euros (10 million Swiss francs) from former Adidas boss Robert Louis-Dreyfus in 2002 in his own name and for his own account. After Beckenbauer had not repaid the loan on the agreed date, a middleman contacted Schmidt and asked the organizing committee (OK) of the 2006 World Cup to repay the loan. Schmidt, Zwanziger and Niersbach, according to the allegation, are said to have subsequently been informed that the loan was in connection with the granting of a grant of 250 million Swiss francs by FIFA to the German OC.

However, the three German officials are said to have realized that Beckenbauer was legally responsible for the loan, not the OK. A central allegation against Schmidt, Zwanziger and Linsi was that they then gradually developed a plan to finance the loan repayment from the funds of the OC and the payment in question as a financial contribution of the OC to the planned FIFA kick-off event immediately before the World Cup To be “legendary” in 2006. It is still unclear what the payment of the 10 million Swiss francs was actually used for. The accusation raised by the “Spiegel” in autumn 2015 and which triggered the affair, that votes for the award of the 2006 World Cup to Germany were bought, has not yet been proven.