Dhe finance committee of the Bundestag wants to find out directly about the findings of the financial supervisory authority Bafin on the real estate company Adler Group. According to FAZ information, he is planning a confidential meeting with Bafin President Mark Branson.

At the end of April, the group shocked investors with a billion-dollar loss and annual financial statements without an auditor’s certificate. The Bafin has been examining the Adler balance sheets for some time without a result having been known so far. On Wednesday, Parliamentary Secretary of State for Finance Katja Hessel (FDP) was on the finance committee. Because the session was not classified as confidential, specially protected information was left out. The FDP politician promised to deposit a classified report with Branson’s appearance in the committee in the Bundestag’s secret protection agency before the next week of the session.

Checking for insider trading

At the meeting with Hessel, Finance Committee members learned that the Financial Regulator is now also investigating whether insider trading played a role in Adler’s recent share price performance. As was subsequently reported, there are other serious allegations: transactions with related parties and their enrichment, incorrect valuation of the residential real estate and a misleading valuation of the project and development portfolio. For this purpose, the Bafin evaluates a report by the auditing company KPMG.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adler, Stefan Kirsten, the original reason for the Bafin balance sheet control was not specific doubts about the balance sheet, as the critical investor Fraser Perring has been raising since October, but rather M&A transactions within the Adler Group.

Forensic experts from the testing company KPMG investigated the allegations against Adler on behalf of the company. They should clarify whether people behind the scenes arranged transactions to the detriment of the shareholders, manipulated balance sheet figures and incorrectly valued real estate.







KPMG’s report on the special forensic audit, published by Adler in April, cleared up some allegations but not others. Therefore, the uncertainty prevailed on the stock market, which increased even further after Adler informed investors that KPMG did not want to issue an attestation for the 2021 annual financial statements.