The ECOWAS states are discussing the situation in Niger, a German is said to have spied for Russia, and “Hypnotic” will be released in cinemas. The FAZ Newsletter.

Today the ECOWAS heads of state under their chairman Bola Tinubu could decide for or against a military intervention in Niger. Image: EPA

The most important things for you on Thursday:

1st ECOWAS summit discusses the situation in Niger

2. 212 billion euros for the climate fund

3. Criticism of publication of AfD private addresses

4. Suspicion of spying for Russia

5. FC Bayern and the goalkeeper question

6. RTL wants to offer everything in one app

7. “Hypnotic” in the cinema



Putschists at a stadium in Niamey

:



Image: Reuters



1st ECOWAS summit discusses the situation in Niger

The putschists in Niger let the ECOWAS ultimatum expire. Nevertheless, a diplomatic solution is still being sought.

“Consensus position”: When the heads of state of ECOWAS meet today in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, the military option will not be off the table in view of the coup in Niger. However, diplomacy is “the best way forward”, as Nigerian President and ECOWAS Chairman Bola Tinubu explained through his spokesman. This is “the consensus position of the ECOWAS heads of state”. The truth is also that Tinubu is coming under pressure because of the threat of military intervention in his own country. Nigerians are war-weary after years of fighting at home.