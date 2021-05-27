D.The most important things for you this Thursday:

1. No vaccination recommendation for children?

2. Lukashenko threatens the West

3. Switzerland breaks the framework agreement with the EU

4. Manipulation before cable car accident

5. Corona damage in football

6. Why gasoline is so expensive now

7. The short comeback of the “Friends”



When will they be vaccinated? Student at a grammar school in Baden-Württemberg.

Image: dpa





1. No vaccination recommendation for children?

The number of new infections is falling and more and more people are vaccinated against corona. However, there is still controversy about vaccination for children – including at today’s vaccination summit.

Approval: BioNTech / Pfizer’s vaccine for children aged twelve and over could be approved in Europe at the end of May. Health Minister Jens Spahn therefore wants to offer the first children and adolescents a vaccination offer before the summer holidays – even if the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) should not make a general recommendation for this age group. The STIKO criticizes, among other things, the unsatisfactory data situation in order to be able to weigh up the consequences of a corona disease for twelve to fifteen year olds and the possible risks of a vaccination. Several federal states emphasized on Wednesday that they wanted to adhere to the STIKO recommendations.

Relaxation: The medical professor David Martin also explains in an interview with the FAZ: “There is no reason to vaccinate children urgently”. Martin is one of the eight authors of a preliminary study that developed 14 perspectives that should be taken into account when deciding on a general recommendation for corona vaccination for children. He says: It’s just too early to make a recommendation. Martin hopes that the vaccination summit will trigger more independent studies and the message: “The situation is more relaxed than many think.”

Failures: In addition, at today’s meeting in Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Ministers of the federal states will also be discussing further vaccination logistics in the summer months and the planned digital vaccination certificate. On Wednesday, the Federal Data Protection Commissioner, Ulrich Kelber, accused the federal government of failing to plan. “If I were to come across a technical solution that completely disproportionately restricts the right to informational self-determination, I would have to give a stop signal,” said Kelber to the “Handelsblatt”. The Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute “consciously” took this risk.

Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko in parliament in Minsk on Wednesday.

Image: dpa





2. Lukashenko threatens the West

The Belarusian dictator made public statements about the diversion of flight FR4978 to Minsk for the first time. Alexandr Lukashenko becomes entangled in contradictions.

Threat: Belarus is threatening the West with backlash because of the sanctions following the forced landing of the passenger plane. “We will trade in traditional and new markets,” said President Lukashenko in parliament in Minsk. “I acted lawfully by protecting people – in accordance with all international rules.” Belarus received information from Switzerland that there was an explosive device on board the aircraft. That is why the plane that was on its way to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk with the help of a fighter plane. Switzerland contradicted the claim.