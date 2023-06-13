Donald Trump has to appear before the magistrate again. Several MPs present a new bill on euthanasia. And the trial after the murder of 14-year-old Ayleen begins. The FAZ newsletter.

Donald Trump had already had to answer in court in April – at that time as part of the hush money scandal surrounding porn actress Stormy Daniels Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you on Tuesday:

1. The next indictment against Donald Trump

2. What does Ukraine expect from its counter-offensive?

3. Billion dollar austerity program at VW?

4. A new regulation for euthanasia?

5. The legacy of Silvio Berlusconi

6. Unanswered questions in the Ayleen murder case

7. With the Germany ticket to France?



Donald Trump supporters outside his Mar-A-Lago mansion over the weekend.

:



Image: AP



1. The next indictment against Donald Trump

The former American president has to appear before the magistrate in Miami today. What is the so-called document affair about?

Accusations: According to the 37-count indictment, Trump is said to have withheld, among other things, confidential and top-secret documents on the American nuclear program and on possible weak points of the United States in the event of an attack. The Republican is also said to have shown another person a document from the Department of Defense that describes a plan of attack against another country. Other material comes from secret services such as the CIA and NSA. Trump is also accused of obstruction of justice.