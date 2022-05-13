DThe most important thing for you this Friday:

1. Two NATO newcomers in a hurry?

2. G-7 foreign ministers meet in Schleswig-Holstein

3. Close race before state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia

4. How does Macron line up his squad?

5. London’s “legal” breach of contract

6. PEN votes on dismissal of President Yücel

7. Last day of play in the Bundesliga



Want to see Finland in NATO: President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin

:



Image: dpa



1. Two NATO newcomers in a hurry?

A turning point is taking place in Finland with the announcement of its intention to join the defense alliance. Sweden is likely to follow suit soon. Now everything could go very quickly.

Finnish turning point: The Russian attack on Ukraine has shaken the Finns: The country, which shares a good 1,300 km border with Russia and has so far relied on military non-alignment, has not yet submitted an official application to NATO. The necessary national steps should follow as quickly as possible, it said in a statement. Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats have to agree on Saturday, a press conference by the President and Prime Minister is planned for Sunday, and Parliament could already vote on Monday – a majority is considered secure.

Swedish schedule: The neighboring country has not yet officially announced the goal of NATO membership, but there too everything points to an application for membership. A security analysis is expected for today, which should serve as a basis for such a decision. Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats want to make a decision on Sunday. Parliament is to meet on Monday, after which Andersson will call a special cabinet meeting, according to the Expressen newspaper.

“Welcome”: NATO will warmly welcome Finland, announced Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The offer should also apply to Sweden. It will take “about two weeks” “from the application for membership to the signing of the accession protocol,” a NATO official told the FAZ. “Six to eight months” is considered realistic for NATO. As expected, the move was not well received in Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Finland’s NATO ambitions as “definitely” a threat to Russia.

The G-7 foreign ministers meet in Weissenhaus on the Baltic Sea.

:



Image: AP



2. G-7 foreign ministers meet in Schleswig-Holstein

How to solve Russia’s grain blockade in Ukraine? How should the reconstruction of the country be supported? The agenda at the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Weissenhaus, Schleswig-Holstein, is long.

Alliance: Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday at the start of the meeting that Russia is blocking 25 million tons of grain in Ukrainian ports that are urgently needed in African countries and the Middle East. She wants to forge a global alliance against food shortages and skyrocketing prices as a result of the Ukraine war. Global food security will also be a topic for the G-7 Agriculture Ministers, who are meeting in Stuttgart from today.