1. How does Germany react to the war crimes?

2. Hit Russia hard, spare your own industry

3. Will Moldova become the next trouble spot?

4. Isolation for infected people becomes voluntary

5. EU could initiate proceedings against Budapest

6. Suspect caught 30 years after arson attack

7. Fewer burglaries, more cybercrimes



At the scene of horror: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj in Bucha on Monday

:



Image: dpa



1. How does Germany react to the war crimes?

After the suspected massacre of hundreds of civilians in Bucha near Kyiv, the German government wants to deliver new weapons to Ukraine. 40 Russian diplomats are declared “undesirable persons”.

Investigations: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv and the site of the alleged massacre of civilians, and announced investigations. A special mechanism will be set up in the Ukrainian judiciary to prosecute the crimes. Russia is guilty of genocide, said the Ukrainian president. The events made it “very difficult” to still talk to Russia, but diplomatic efforts would continue. The Russian leadership categorically denied any guilt.

Weapons shipments: The federal government has declared 40 Russian diplomats “undesirable persons” and they should leave Germany within five days. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) announced that she would examine additional arms deliveries to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has been criticized, and CSU Chairman Markus Söder has called for her resignation. The federal government is also under pressure to justify itself because it is discreet about its military assistance practice – so as not to provide Russia with information.







Nato: The alleged massacre in Bucha is also likely to be discussed at today’s press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Before the foreign ministers’ meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, Stoltenberg spoke about the plans for increased deterrence against Russia and the work on NATO’s new strategic concept.

more on the subject



The headquarters of Gazprom Germania in Berlin

:



Image: Reuters



2. Hit Russia hard, spare your own industry

Economics Minister Habeck disempowers the Russian energy company Gazprom. What could the next package of sanctions against Russia look like if a gas embargo is ruled out?

sanctions: How does the West react to the pictures of civilians shot dead in Bucha? According to information from Brussels, the EU Commission intends to present proposals for the fifth package of sanctions against Russia by Wednesday at the latest. On Monday, the federal government again refused to abruptly end all gas and oil supplies from Russia. What are the alternatives?

Alternatives: The German economy obtains 40 percent of its natural gas requirements from Russia, but only 25 percent of its oil requirements. By the end of the year, Germany could be “almost independent” of oil imports even without an embargo, said Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). The idea of ​​levying a penalty on Russian natural gas imports is also under discussion. The aim is to reduce imports without putting too much strain on the domestic economy and consumers. In order to become less dependent on Russian energy, the federal government also wants to facilitate the expansion of wind power. A key issues paper by the Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection provides that wind turbines may also be built in landscape protection areas.