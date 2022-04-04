DImportant this Monday:

Tatyana Heid Deputy Editor-in-Chief for News and Politics Online.

1. Russian war crimes in Ukraine

2. West plans further sanctions against Russia

3. Criminal case against Cum-Ex mastermind begins

4. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change presents third part of its progress report

5. The mask is gone – but not everywhere

6. Does SC Freiburg appeal?

7. Important this week



Black body bags lie in a mass grave in Bucha.

Image: dpa



1. Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Russian troops have withdrawn from the region around Kyiv, since then hundreds of dead civilians have been found. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy speaks of “genocide”.

Bucha: The bodies of hundreds of civilians were found in the city of Bucha near Kyiv after the retreat of Russian troops over the weekend. The mayor said the city’s streets were littered with bodies. Numerous recordings from Bucha confirm this. Some of the corpses had their hands tied behind their backs. “Certainly, this is genocide,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS. “The annihilation of a nation and its people.”

Weapons: The discovery of the corpses of killed civilians was also reported from other towns in the Kyiv region, which, according to Ukrainian information, is again completely under the control of its own troops. Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktowa spoke of a total of 410 bodies in places around Kyiv. Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, called on the West to supply Ukraine with more weapons so that it could protect civilians.







Human Rights Watch: The human rights organization also accuses Russia of war crimes. She spoke to ten Ukrainians – witnesses, victims and residents of the Russian-occupied territories, including Bucha – in person or by phone and published a corresponding report on Sunday. Accordingly, Russian soldiers have committed crimes such as rape, looting and executions – once by six men, once by one man. Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, spoke of “unspeakable, deliberate cruelty and violence against Ukrainian civilians.”

Expressed their horror: Chancellor Scholz and Foreign Minister Baerbock, here at a cabinet meeting in early March

Image: AP



2. West plans further sanctions against Russia

The international community has reacted with horror to the atrocities. Politicians are demanding clarification – and further sanctions.

Lithuania: Faced with the brutality, pressure is mounting on European countries to extend the embargo on Russia and halt energy imports from there. Lithuania became the first EU member to stop getting natural gas from there on Friday. Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė told FAZ: “Russia has ceased to be a civilized country. I don’t know if they ever were, now they definitely aren’t.” The PM said Lithuania is replacing Russian gas supplies with LNG, which will be landed at the Klaipeda LNG terminal.