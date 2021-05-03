D.he most important thing for you this Monday: What freedoms should vaccinated people receive? What is the trial against Apple about? And what is behind the power struggle in the German Football Association?

1. What are vaccinated people allowed to do?

2. India collapses due to Corona

3. Kick-off in Apple process

4. Crisis at the DFB at a new high point

5. Green goals in the southwest

6. Start of “Germany speaks”

7. This is going to be important this week



During a model test in Tübingen, people were able to sit in the beer garden. Will this soon be easily possible for vaccinated people all over Germany?

In several federal states, people who have been vaccinated are given back more rights. But what additional freedoms should they be entitled to? And what dangers could that pose?

Hairdressers and shops: From this Monday, the corona restrictions will also be relaxed in North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland for those who have been completely vaccinated and recovered. As in other federal states, they are then put on an equal footing with those who tested negative when shopping or visiting the hairdresser. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) is also striving to make things easier for those who have been vaccinated – for example, the elimination of exit and contact restrictions. According to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), company doctors should be allowed to start vaccinating on June 7th. For the time being, 500,000 vaccine doses are planned for them.

Restaurants and Hotels: Going shopping and having your hair cut are part of everyday life, but they are far from everything. Why shouldn’t people who have been vaccinated be allowed to go to restaurants, swimming pools, hotels and cinemas again? Several economists are calling for the FAZ to rethink the debate about the return to old freedoms. Schleswig-Holstein’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) had previously spoken out in favor of quick hotel openings for vaccinated people.

Mobility and Mutations: In contrast, the physicist Viola Priesemann, the economist Martin Hellwig and the economist Guntram Wolff recognize an enormous “emotional and political explosiveness” in the debate. In a guest post for the FAZ they warn: If the precautionary measures are lifted too early and too carelessly for vaccinated persons and (international) mobility increases again, there is a great danger that virus mutations will spread, against which the current vaccines are not or only reduced Act. Then “drastic life restrictions may again be required to break another wave of the pandemic”.

A woman is informed about the corona vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai.

2. India collapses due to Corona

In India, more than 3000 people die of Covid-19 infection every day. More than 400,000 new infections were registered on Saturday. Experts assume significantly higher numbers. Hospitals and crematoriums are overcrowded.

Spread: Until recently, big cities like New Delhi were mainly affected, but the second wave of infections is now sweeping further and further into the country. Thousands of migrant workers are currently moving back from metropolitan areas to rural areas. In doing so, they may be carrying the virus and its variants with them. In some rural areas, patients and relatives rush from hospital to hospital in search of intensive care beds and medical oxygen.

Trouble: Under the impression of the dramatic reports, people’s anger at the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is growing, especially on social media. According to opposition politicians, the government has made a great many mistakes and ignored warnings, pursued an unauthorized strategy and then shifted responsibility onto the states. In addition, despite the increasing number of cases, sporting, religious and political mass events were allowed.