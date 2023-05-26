In Turkey, incumbent Erdogan is the favorite in the presidential election. Pentecost travel will cause many traffic jams on Germany’s roads. And in the Bundesliga, the last day of the game is more exciting than it has been for a long time.

Cars and trucks are stuck in traffic on Autobahn 7 between Hanover and Hildesheim Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Friday and this weekend:

1st runoff election in Turkey

2. Waiting for the F-16 fighters

3. Commemoration in Solingen

4. Henry Kissinger’s Century

5. Pentecost traffic jam on the Autobahn

6th final in the Bundesliga

7th Awards Ceremony in Cannes



Supporters of Turkish President Erdogan at a campaign event

:



Image: dpa



1st runoff election in Turkey

For the first time in Turkey’s history, there will be a runoff election for the presidency. The incumbent Erdogan is the favorite on Sunday. The social democratic challenger Kilicdaroglu is an outsider.

Prehistory: In the first ballot two weeks ago, none of the candidates who took part achieved the necessary absolute majority. Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the ruling Islamic conservative party AKP received 49.5 percent of the vote, while opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 44.9 percent of the voters.