1. Green optimism

2. Dispute over compulsory tests at work

3. Can vaccinated people transmit the coronavirus?

4. Russia provokes

5. The Damascus Drug Deals

6. Auto stocks are in demand again

7th. Vivienne Westwood is loud even at 80



Dare to run the Chancellery: Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck

1. Green optimism

United: While the Union is still divided on the K question, the Greens are united. There is no open dispute over the candidate question. There were only a few votes that gave preference to either Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck. It is a historic step for the party when it announces a candidate for chancellor for the first time on April 19.









FAZ election barometer

This is how the Germans would vote today





Aims: The Greens want to lead the country into the future. “That is why we are fighting for the historically best green result of all time and the leadership of the next federal government,” says a letter from Federal Managing Director Michael Kellner.

Survey: Baerbock and Habeck have both announced that they dare to take on the office. “I don’t think it is difficult for any of us to say: You are the right one,” Baerbock recently told the “Spiegel”. “But of course it’s a little stab in the heart in the end.” Currently, the Greens are the second strongest force behind the CDU / CSU in the polls with more than 20 percent.

The retail sector is suffering from the lockdown and is demanding a perspective.

2. Dispute over compulsory tests at work

Minister Altmaier is again arguing with the economy about mandatory testing for employees. Merkel advocates a lockdown. And the vaccination campaign is dragging on.

Test offer obligation: Do the companies in Germany offer enough test options for the coronavirus for their employees? This question is likely to be the subject of another meeting today between Economics Minister Peter Altmaier and business associations. These see themselves on course. 87 percent of companies across all industries would offer their employees regular corona tests or plan to do so shortly, it said on Tuesday. According to the union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation, on the other hand, only about a quarter of all employees in the company are offered a quick test. The federal government is therefore examining an obligation to test offers.

Lockdown: The course that the Chancellor is setting is clear: She expects more than 90 percent of the companies to participate. The fact that Angela Merkel is in favor of a short uniform lockdown should also provide for discussion with the economy. It requires a clear perspective should a lockdown with further restrictions be decided. It is becoming more and more likely that this will happen: On Thursday morning, the Robert Koch Institute reported more than 20,000 new infections with the corona virus for the first time since Easter.