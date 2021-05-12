D.The most important thing for you this Wednesday: Many people do not die in intensive care units from Covid, the situation is worsening in the Middle East and Fritz Keller will resign from his position as DFB President.

1. Who are the corona dead?

2. Nursing salaries have increased significantly

3. Heaviest rocket attack to date on Tel Aviv

4. Republicans want to replace Liz Cheney

5. The CSU taunts the CDU

6. Fritz Keller makes his office available

7. Nora Tschirner speaks about her depression



Intensive care unit at the Asklepios Clinic in Langen

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml





1. Who are the corona dead?

Incidences are falling, the vaccination campaign is going on, but the death rate remains high. What is known about the dead?

Age: In mid-February, the average age of the deceased fell below 80 years, most recently it was 77. Covid intensive care patients are also getting younger. According to the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, most are 60 to 69 years old (31.9 percent). The 70 to 79-year-old patients (26.6 percent) also make up a large proportion at 26.6 percent. Only 7.6 percent are older than 80 years. In the first two waves, this age group made up a quarter.

Abnormality: In the past seven days, 863 people in the intensive care unit have died from or with Covid. At the same time, however, 1523 cases were registered at the RKI. Where do these people die? A survey by the FAZ in the five most populous federal states reveals: The responsible ministries do not know.

Retirement homes: According to the Undertaker Association of North Rhine-Westphalia, there are many indications that – those who do not die in the intensive care unit – succumb to the disease in the normal or palliative ward, for example because the transfer to the intensive care unit was previously refused. What is certain is that deaths related to the coronavirus have decreased in old people’s homes. In January of this year, Hessen counted 1,144 deceased in old people’s and nursing homes, in April there were 22.

more on the subject



Geriatric nurse with elderly lady (archive image)

:



Image: dpa





2. Nursing salaries have increased significantly

In the past ten years, the nursing professions have caught up financially. Nevertheless, this Wednesday, numerous alliances are drawing attention to the precarious situation in nursing.

Day of care: Every year on May 12th is Nursing Day. All over Germany this Wednesday there will be demonstrations and actions by various health policy groups, alliances, associations and unions. Among other things, they are calling for more nursing staff, adequate pay and collective bargaining for all employees.

Wages: As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, the salaries of skilled workers in nursing homes have risen by almost 40 percent in the past decade. That is almost twice as high as the average of all salaries. There was an increase of a third for nurses and skilled workers in homes for the elderly and the disabled. In absolute numbers, the gross hourly earnings of full-time skilled workers in nursing homes rose between 2010 and 2020 from an average of 2,426 to 3,363 euros per month. In the economy as a whole, average earnings increased from 2712 to 3286 euros in the same period.