D.The most important things for you this Friday:

1. Truce in the Middle East

Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire. The fire was stopped that night.

Truce: The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved a proposal from Egypt on a ceasefire late Thursday evening. The radical Islamic Hamas and the militant Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad also confirmed the agreement. The fire had stopped that night.

Print: After a week and a half of heavy rocket fire and violent riots in the cities, international pressure had grown on both sides to agree a ceasefire. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) traveled to the conflict region on Thursday and appealed to both parties to the conflict to end the violence in their mutual interests. During his visit, Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip attacked the neighboring areas in Israel almost continuously.

Violence: According to the Israeli military, more than 4,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel since the beginning of the conflict. Twelve people died. Israel responded to the shelling with more than a thousand air strikes, in which, according to Palestinian figures, at least 230 people were killed. There were also children among the victims on both sides. There were also more than 1,600 people injured.

2. Pentecost under Corona conditions

The pandemic still restricts travel. Nevertheless, Germany expects a more relaxed Pentecost – with regional differences.

Vacation: Day trips or vacations can be made in many places in Germany: Hotels and campsites are opened, and restaurants and bars are also allowed to receive visitors in the outdoor areas. The regulations differ, however, depending on the state and the seven-day incidence. In addition, conditions apply. At the weekend, Tui and Aida start the cruise season in Kiel.

Traffic jam: The ADAC expects full streets at Whitsun. Especially Friday afternoons and Saturdays are classic travel times. The ADAC does not dare to predict how full it will be. But thanks to the corona easing and the start of holidays in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, significantly more traffic – also in the direction of Austria and Switzerland – can be expected.

Europe: On Thursday, the EU Parliament and member states agreed on a Europe-wide, digital vaccination certificate that citizens can use to travel again. It should be usable from July 1st. But it is already possible to enter many countries without quarantine. In Greece, for example, a completed vaccination or a PCR test that is not more than 72 hours old is sufficient. Austria and Italy also waive the quarantine obligation, but a negative test result must be present. The “Global Health Summit”, which the EU Commission is organizing together with Italy this Friday in Rome, will focus on the lessons of the corona pandemic.

3. Judgment against alleged Islamists after fatal knife attack

The Syrian is accused of stabbing two tourists suddenly last October. The Dresden Higher Regional Court is expected to announce the verdict this Friday.