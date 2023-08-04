DThe most important thing for you this Friday:

Tatyana Heid Deputy Editor-in-Chief for News and Politics Online.

1. Trump pleads not guilty

2. New verdict against Navalnyj

3rd Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia

4. Half a year ago: Thousands of dead after earthquakes

5th AfD European Election Assembly, Part II

6. The screenwriters negotiate again

7th weekend, rainy weather



Behind tinted windows: Trump leaves the courthouse.

:



Image: AP



The former President of the United States is to appear in court in Washington DC on electoral fraud and the attack on the Capitol. The charges were read out to him yesterday.

Innocent? It is the third indictment in just a few months: it accuses the former president of not accepting his electoral defeat in 2020 and, against his better judgment, having pursued various criminal tactics for more than two months in order to stay in power. They are listed in detail in the 45-page indictment. Trump denies the allegations. He sees any legal action against him as an attempt by his opponents to prevent him from returning to the White House. after the indictment was read yesterday, he pleaded “not guilty”.