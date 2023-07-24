Spain is threatened with a tough government formation. In Israel, the parliament is to vote on a core element of the controversial judicial reform. The German soccer players turn on with injury worries in the World Cup tournament.

1. Is Spain now in danger of a stalemate?

2. The threat of the Israeli reservists

3. The title mission begins for the DFB women

4. Fleeing the Sea of ​​Flames on Rhodes

5. Kyiv wants revenge for Odessa

6. Laboratory analysis of the “Lioness of Berlin”

7. This is going to be important this week



PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo on election day

:



Image: dpa



Polls saw the Conservatives clearly ahead. But things turned out differently – and Spain is threatened with a tough government formation.

Election victory with a hook: Although the conservative People’s Party (PP) of lead candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo was able to win the majority of parliamentary seats, it is still completely open whether that will be enough for a government to be formed. Together with the right-wing populists from Vox, who had to accept significant losses compared to 2019, an alliance would have 169 seats – and thus seven too few for a majority in parliament. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE has 122 seats.