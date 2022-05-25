DThe most important thing for you this Wednesday:

1. Russian assets for reconstruction?

2. Lauterbach does not see a new pandemic

3. Will Peter Feldmann step down?

4. 19 children die in Texas shooting

5th Catholic Day attracts fewer believers

6. Life for the wrong anesthetist?

7. What do Father’s Day and Ascension Day have in common?

Reconstruction will be expensive and lengthy: destroyed buildings in Soledar, Ukraine

:



Image: AP



The EU Commission is presenting a legislative proposal today, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected at the World Economic Forum in Davos tomorrow.

Advancement: “Russia’s offensive in Donbass is a merciless battle, the largest on European soil since World War II,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. In particular, his country needs multiple rocket launchers and long-range artillery. At his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, Kuleba will probably renew this demand. Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, are also expected.

disagreement: On Thursday, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko and Olaf Scholz (SPD) will speak in Davos. The German chancellor will have just returned from his trip to Africa, during which differences of opinion regarding the war in Ukraine came to light. At a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday in Pretoria, Scholz reiterated the West’s course of sanctions against Moscow. Ramaphosa, on the other hand, criticized the sanctions: “Even those countries that are spectators or are not part of the conflict will suffer from the sanctions imposed on Russia.”

Reconstruction: The EU Commission wants to present a legislative proposal today on how frozen Russian money can be confiscated for the reconstruction of Ukraine. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized on Tuesday: “We should turn every stone for this – if possible also Russian assets that we have frozen.” Ukraine not only needs significant investments, but also a more efficient administration, a constitutional state with an independent judiciary and decisive action against corruption, she said in Davos. “Ukraine must win this war.”

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (right) and RKI President Lothar Wieler

:



Image: dpa



The Minister of Health recommends that cases of monkeypox should be taken seriously. But the disease is not comparable to Corona. Infected people should be isolated for 21 days.

No Pandemic: “We are not on the eve of a new pandemic,” said Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the sidelines of the German Doctors’ Day in Bremen on Tuesday. The spread of monkeypox is not comparable to the wave of illness caused by Covid-19. There have been frequent outbreaks of the disease, and contact tracing can be used to get them under control. Nevertheless, one should take the cases seriously, because the course is different than before.