D.The most important things for you this Monday:

1. Wave of return trips from Portugal and Russia

2. Search for the motif in Würzburg

3. FDP leader Lindner warns of promises made by the Union

4. Biggest mobile communications trade fair starts with visitors

5. Severe thunderstorms in Germany

6. The Netherlands and Portugal fail in the round of 16

7. This is going to be important this week



German vacationers have to be in quarantine after returning home from Portugal.

1. Wave of return trips from Portugal and Russia

Hundreds of German vacationers break off their vacation in Portugal prematurely. If you don’t want to be in quarantine, you have to leave the country this Monday at the latest.

Out of Portugal: The decisive deadline for German vacationers in Portugal ends on this Monday at midnight. From Tuesday on, the country is classified by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) as a virus variant area – initially for fourteen days. Anyone who leaves Portugal later has to be in quarantine for two weeks after returning home in Germany. This rule applies regardless of whether the travelers have been vaccinated or have recovered. Shortening the quarantine through negative corona tests is also not possible. The background to the strict rules is the particularly contagious Delta variant, which is spreading quickly, especially in the Lisbon area. Olimar, a travel company specializing in Portugal, reports that only twenty percent of its guests will stay in Portugal despite the new regulations. Many travelers do not understand why the RKI has declared the whole of Portugal to be a variant area.

Corona wave in Russia: There are also reports of fully booked flights to Germany from Russia, and Russia will also be considered a virus variant area from Tuesday. More than 20,500 new infections were reported nationwide on Sunday. The situation in Europe’s largest city, Moscow, is particularly dramatic. Despite the high number of infections, many Russians are still skeptical about the vaccines. Not even 15 percent of the population received at least one dose.

Fear of the fourth wave: In Germany, the seven-day incidence continues to decline. According to the RKI, it is currently 5.6. Over 53 percent of Germans have received a first vaccination, over 34 percent have already been vaccinated twice. On average, 800,000 vaccine doses are currently administered per day. The vaccination campaign is a success. But whether it can prevent the delta variant from triggering a fourth wave in Germany is still open. Especially among young adults, adolescents and children, very few are still vaccinated.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU): “There remains this incredible, this complete lack of understanding why someone does something like that.”

2. Search for the motif in Würzburg

Was the rampage with three women killed in Würzburg an Islamist attack or the act of a mentally ill man?

Radicalization: The police investigations are focused on the question of whether the rampage of the 24-year-old Somali man was an Islamist attack or whether his mental illness was the cause. Perhaps these two explanations cannot be separated from each other. The German terrorism researcher Peter Neumann from King’s College London urged patience when looking for a motive. It is important, for example, how intensively and for how long the man has dealt with jihadist content, whether he has spoken to others about it and whether he has recently had an increased interest in it. The crucial question is whether the perpetrator was sane in the execution and / or preparation of the act, wrote Neumann on Twitter.