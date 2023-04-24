The “Last Generation” wants to block Berlin’s streets, the Bundeswehr brings Germans from Sudan and the grand coalition can govern in Berlin. The FAZ newsletter

Already on Friday, the “Last Generation” demonstrated in Berlin for faster climate protection. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing for you this Monday:

1. Standstill in Berlin?

2nd rescue operation of the Bundeswehr

3. EU argues about ammunition for Ukraine

4. Europe is investing more in the military

5. Berlin SPD votes for coalition with CDU

6. FPÖ also in Salzburg with gains

7. What will be important this week



Activists of the "Last Generation" in Berlin last Thursday

:



1. Standstill in Berlin?

The group “Last Generation” wants to massively obstruct traffic in Berlin from this Monday. The CSU calls for tougher penalties.

Blockade: For an indefinite period of time, the climate activists want to “peacefully bring Berlin to a standstill” from this Monday, as the representatives of the “last generation” announced last week. Hundreds of supporters are said to be ready for road blockades. Among other things, the activists are calling on the federal government to reintroduce the 9-euro ticket and 100 km/h on motorways. This is the only way to achieve the 1.5 degree target.