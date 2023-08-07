The situation after the coup in Niger remains tense, Slovenia is struggling with a severe natural disaster and the Federal Court of Justice is dealing with the age limit for notaries. The FAZ newsletter.

The most important thing for you on Monday:

1. Is there a threat of military intervention in Niger?

2. Slovenia is under water

3. How does the AfD feel about the EU?

4. SPD politicians for cruise missiles to Kiev

5. Compulsory pension at age 70

6. Has building become too expensive?

7. This is going to be important this week



Thousands of coup supporters gather at a stadium in Niamey.

:



Image: AFP



1. Is there a threat of military intervention in Niger?

The deadline for ECOWAS has expired without the putschists having shown any willingness to withdraw.

Threat fizzled out? The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last week gave the putschists in Niger seven days to reinstate the democratically elected government – ​​otherwise military intervention is possible. The deadline expired on Sunday, but so far the putschists have not shown any willingness to withdraw. On the contrary: the junta in Niger has closed the airspace and put the armed forces on alert.