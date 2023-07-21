Today the summer holidays begin in Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. In Spain there will be elections on Sunday. And the Chinese are wondering what has become of their foreign minister. The FAZ early thinker.

Off to the right? Spain will elect a new parliament on Sunday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had preferred the election. Image: dpa

DThe most important thing on Friday:

1. Habeck in India

2. Spain chooses

3. Blockade in the Black Sea

4. Where is China’s foreign minister?

5. Authors in distress

6. Vacation in traffic jams

7. Lioness in Berlin



Robert Habeck visiting a German fuel cell manufacturer in New Delhi

:



Image: dpa



1. Habeck in India

Germany wants to become more independent of China, which is why Economics Minister Habeck has been in India since Wednesday. Does that help?

Partner? Plans for a free trade agreement with the EU are expected. India is economically one of “one of the most exciting countries” and has the potential to become one of the fastest growing countries, said Habeck. The EU and Germany would have to assert themselves against China and the USA. Therefore it would depend on such partners.