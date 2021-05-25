D.The most important things for you this Tuesday:

Philip Eppelsheim Editor in politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

1. EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus

2. Debate on vaccinations for children

3. Increase in boat migrants in the Mediterranean

4th Mafia boss charges Turkish interior minister

5. Belgian soldier is wanted as a terrorist

6. Nordlink power cable connects Germany and Norway

7th Investigations into the cable car accident



Forced diversion: the Ryanair plane in Minsk

:



Image: dpa





1. EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus

Belarusian airlines are no longer allowed to use the Union’s airspace and airports. Merkel demands the release of Protassevich. Russia defends itself in front of dictator Alexandr Lukashenko.

Sanctions: After the forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk and the arrest of the Belarusian oppositionist Roman Protassevich, the EU states are imposing new sanctions on Belarus. Belarusian airlines should no longer be allowed to use EU airspace and airports. The EU is also expanding the existing list of people and companies against whom asset freezes and entry bans apply. EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would continue to exert pressure “on the regime” Lukashenko “until it respects freedom of opinion and freedom of the media”. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called for the immediate release of Protassewitsch and his partner.

Russia: Moscow took a protective stand in front of dictator Alexandr Lukashenko. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it was advocating “not to judge the situation in an affect.” Minsk shows “a rational approach in connection with this incident”. Duma deputy Vyacheslav Lyssakov praised the “brilliant operation” of the Belarusian secret service. Margarita Simonjan, the editor-in-chief of the propaganda broadcaster RT, tweeted that she was “jealous” of Belarus and that Lukashenko had “done it nicely”. Lukashenko plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Black Sea this week.



Image: Flightradar24





Background: Flight FR4978 of the Irish airline Ryanair from Greece to Lithuania turned sharply to the east on Sunday, shortly before reaching Lithuanian airspace. Ryanair announced that it had been informed by the Belarusian aviation authority about a possible security threat and asked to head for Minsk. Lukashenko launched a MiG-29 interceptor that accompanied the Ryanair plane to Minsk. The Belarusian passenger and regime critic Roman Protassevich was arrested there.

more on the subject



The debate about vaccinating children and adolescents is coming to a head.

:



Image: dpa





2. Vaccinations for children?

Biontech’s vaccine could soon be approved for children aged twelve and over. Doctors and scientists criticize vaccination plans.

Plans: In a few days, the European Medicines Agency should decide whether Biontech’s vaccine will also be approved for children from the age of twelve. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) called the vaccinations of children and adolescents a “way to regular classes after the summer vacation”. The federal states should offer underage schoolchildren a vaccination offer by the end of August. Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU) asked the federal states to provide specific “vaccination plans” for children and young people. At the vaccination summit on Thursday, the topic will be the focus.